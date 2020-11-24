in Music News

Cobra Starship & Sabi’s “You Make Me Feel” Reaches 3x Platinum In United States, “Good Girls Go Bad” With Leighton Meester 2x Platinum

Cobra Starship earns two new RIAA certifications.

Two hit Cobra Starship collaborations just earned new multi-platinum honors in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “You Make Me Feel (featuring Sabi)” reached 3x platinum on November 20, 2020. The award signifies 3 million US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Good Girls Go Bad (featuring Leighton Meester)” concurrently reached 2x platinum status, indicating 2 million in certified US units.

First released in 2011, “You Make Me Feel” ultimately peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Good Girls Go Bad,” a 2009 release, peaked at the same spot on the definitive US song chart.

