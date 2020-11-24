Cobra Starship & Sabi’s “You Make Me Feel” Reaches 3x Platinum In United States, “Good Girls Go Bad” With Leighton Meester 2x Platinum

Two hit Cobra Starship collaborations just earned new multi-platinum honors in the United States.
According to the RIAA, “You Make Me Feel (featuring Sabi)” reached 3x platinum on November 20, 2020. The award signifies 3 million US units, with each equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.
“Good Girls Go Bad (featuring Leighton Meester)” concurrently reached 2x platinum status, indicating 2 million in certified US units.
First released in 2011, “You Make Me Feel” ultimately peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Good Girls Go Bad,” a 2009 release, peaked at the same spot on the definitive US song chart.
