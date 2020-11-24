Smashing Pumpkins Scheduled To Perform On December 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will say hello to December with a performance by The Smashing Pumpkins.

NBC confirms the performance for the December 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature interviews with Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter, as well as Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The upcoming gig will mark The Smashing Pumpkins’ first “Fallon” appearance since 2018. It will come in support of new album “Cyr,” which is due to arrive on Friday, November 27.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, November 24: Guests include Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski, Paul Bettany and musical guest Internet Money Ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav. Show 1361A

Wednesday, November 25: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By The Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow pays tribute to Tom Petty. Show 1362A

Thursday, November 26: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1363A

Friday, November 27: TBD Repeat

Monday, November 30: Guests include Nick Kroll and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show 1364A

Tuesday, December 1: Guests include Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins. Show 165A