in TV News

Smashing Pumpkins Scheduled To Perform On December 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The iconic band will deliver a performance on next Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0881 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical Guest The Smashing Pumpkins performs "Solara" on June 11, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will say hello to December with a performance by The Smashing Pumpkins.

NBC confirms the performance for the December 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also feature interviews with Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter, as well as Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The upcoming gig will mark The Smashing Pumpkins’ first “Fallon” appearance since 2018. It will come in support of new album “Cyr,” which is due to arrive on Friday, November 27.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, November 24: Guests include Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski, Paul Bettany and musical guest Internet Money Ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & Nav. Show 1361A

Wednesday, November 25: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, The Original Cast of Saved By The Bell and musical guest Sheryl Crow pays tribute to Tom Petty. Show 1362A

Thursday, November 26: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny. Show 1363A

Friday, November 27: TBD Repeat

Monday, November 30: Guests include Nick Kroll and musical guest Matt Berninger. Show 1364A

Tuesday, December 1: Guests include Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Governor Andrew Cuomo and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins. Show 165A

jimmy fallonnbcsmashing pumpkinsthe smashing pumpkinsthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cobra Starship & Sabi’s “You Make Me Feel” Reaches 3x Platinum In United States, “Good Girls Go Bad” With Leighton Meester 2x Platinum