Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

After spending last week atop the US iTunes album sales chart, Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” ceded its throne to BTS’ “BE” this past Friday.

Tuesday, the Stapleton album returned to #1.

“Starting Over” occupies the pinnacle position as of press time at 10:15PM ET Tuesday night. The new BTS album follows at #2 on the listing.

Carrie Underwood’s “My Gift” occupies the #3 position, ahead of Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Good News” at #4 and Josh Groban’s “Harmony” at #5.

— Stapleton’s album also has representation on the single sales chart; the title track is #17 on the song listing as of press time.