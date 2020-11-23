in Music News

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Monster” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber in Monster | Video screen | UMG/Island

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” unsurprisingly earns this week’s most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio.

The collaboration convincingly tops this week’s add board with pickups from 41 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

Picked up by 18 stations, Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board. Harry Styles’ “Golden” follows in third with 9 pickups, while an add count of 8 slots Miley Cyrus’ “Prisoner (featuring Dua Lipa)” in fourth.

Banners’ “Someone To You” follows in fifth place with 6 new playlist adds.

Leslie Odom, Jr.’s “Cold,” which landed at 5 new stations, takes sixth place on the add board. With 4 adds each, Fitz’s “Head Up High,” Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” LANY’s “If This Is The Last Time,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” and Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” tie for seventh.

