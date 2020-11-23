in TV News

“Jeopardy” To Resume Production On November 30, GOAT Ken Jennings To Appear As First Guest Host

“Jeopardy” will have a series of guest hosts before announcing a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.

Night Four of Jeopardy - The Greatest Of All Time (ABC/Eric McCandless) KEN JENNINGS

Alex Trebek, the beloved host of “Jeopardy,” passed away earlier this month.

The iconic quiz show has not yet announced a permanent replacement host. Rather, it has confirmed plans to feature a cycle of interim guest hosts “from the Jeopardy! family” before a long-term decision is made.

The first guest host will be Ken Jennings, who won the Greatest Of All Time tournament earlier this year and subsequently joined the show as a consulting producer. Jennings will begin his guest-hosting stint when the show resumes production on November 30.

Given Jennings’ comfort on camera and familiarity to the “Jeopardy” audience, not to mention his unparalleled success on the show, he had long been viewed as the frontrunner to eventually replace Trebek.

The official “Jeopardy” statement, nonetheless, suggests other candidates will have a chance to lead the show before any permanent decision is made.

“Jeopardy” has not yet announced when the new wave of episodes will air. The last Trebek episode airs on Christmas Day.

alex trebekjeopardyken jennings

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

One-Day Sales Event Powers Phoebe Bridgers & Maggie Rogers’ “Iris” Cover Onto Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song