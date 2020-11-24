in Music News

AC/DC Reaches #1 On Billboard Artist 100 Chart

The iconic band was the #1 artist in America this past week.

AC/DC - Shot In The Dark - YouTube Audio Cover | SME/Columbia

As “POWER UP” debuts atop the Billboard 200, the iconic band behind the album earns #1 on the Billboard Artist 100.

Indeed, AC/DC flies sixty-one places to #1 on this week’s chart. AC/DC had never previously gone higher than #6 on the listing, which first launched in the summer of 2014.

The chart ranks the top artists in America based on factors like album sales, song consumption and social media activity. The success of “POWER UP,” obviously, played a big role in fueling this week’s chart surge.

This week marks the band’s 69th appearance on the listing.

ac/dcpower up

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber’s “Monster” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Chris Stapleton’s Song” Starting Over” Reaches New Peak On Billboard Hot 100, “You Should Probably Leave” Makes Bubbling Under Hot 100