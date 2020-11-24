AC/DC Reaches #1 On Billboard Artist 100 Chart

As “POWER UP” debuts atop the Billboard 200, the iconic band behind the album earns #1 on the Billboard Artist 100.

Indeed, AC/DC flies sixty-one places to #1 on this week’s chart. AC/DC had never previously gone higher than #6 on the listing, which first launched in the summer of 2014.

The chart ranks the top artists in America based on factors like album sales, song consumption and social media activity. The success of “POWER UP,” obviously, played a big role in fueling this week’s chart surge.

This week marks the band’s 69th appearance on the listing.