Special Look: Machine Gun Kelly Poses With Megan Fox, Travis Barker Ahead Of American Music Awards

MGK will be performing at the 2020 American Music Awards.

THE 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - “The 2020 American Music Awards”, hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY

2020 may be an unusual year, but it will still feature an American Music Awards ceremony.

To be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the ceremony will air at 8PM ET Sunday night. The special will feature numerous high-profile performers, one of whom is Machine Gun Kelly. The performance will mark MGK’s first time performing as part of the AMA event.

Ahead of the event, MGK posed for red carpet photos with his girlfriend Megan Fox, as well as his frequent collaborator Travis Barker. ABC, which is handling Sunday night’s broadcast, shared the photos with media.

The photos, made available to media via ABC/WDTV Press follow:

THE 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – "The 2020 American Music Awards", hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC)
MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY
MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY
MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY
MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY
MACHINE GUN KELLY
MACHINE GUN KELLY
MACHINE GUN KELLY, TRAVIS BARKER
MACHINE GUN KELLY, TRAVIS BARKER

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

