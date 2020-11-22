Songs By Billie Eilish, Zoe Wees Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio; Jason Derulo, Ariana Grande, MGK & Blackbear Top 25

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” and Zoe Wees’ “Control” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up fifteen places, “Therefore I Am” earns #19 on this week’s listing. The Billie Eilish song received 4,739 spins during the November 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s by 2,864.

“Control” concurrently rises one spot to #20. The song received 4,564 tracking week spins (+162).

— As “Therefore I Am” and “Control” hit the Top 20, Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing,” Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” join the Top 25.

Played 3,444 times during the tracking week (+344), “Take You Dancing” rises three spots to #23.

“34+35” enjoys a three-place rise to #24. The Ariana Grande single received 3,353 tracking period spins (+354).

“my ex’s best friend” also climbs three spots, in its case moving from #28 to #25. The “Tickets To My Downfall” single received 3,149 spins (+235).