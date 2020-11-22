All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Reaches 10th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” unsurprisingly continues its run as alternative radio’s most played song.

Credited with ~3,035 spins during the November 15-21 tracking period, “Monsters” enjoys a tenth total week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 47 but keeps “Monsters” more than 300 spins ahead of the competition.

Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, courtesy of its ~2,708 tracking week plays (-50).

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” stays at #3 on the latest listing, and Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” keeps the #4 slot. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” spends another week at #5.