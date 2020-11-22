in Music News

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Reaches 10th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Monsters” has been a fall force at the alternative radio format.

All TIme Low by Jimmy Fontaine, press photo courtesy of Fueled By Ramen/Elektra

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” unsurprisingly continues its run as alternative radio’s most played song.

Credited with ~3,035 spins during the November 15-21 tracking period, “Monsters” enjoys a tenth total week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 47 but keeps “Monsters” more than 300 spins ahead of the competition.

Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, courtesy of its ~2,708 tracking week plays (-50).

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” stays at #3 on the latest listing, and Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” keeps the #4 slot. I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” spends another week at #5.

all time lowblackbeari don't know how but they found memachine gun kellymonsterspeach tree rascalswallows

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS’ “Blue & Grey” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Stay” Also Spent Time At #1

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Reaches 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song