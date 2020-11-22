in Music News

BTS’ “Blue & Grey” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Stay” Also Spent Time At #1

BTS’ “BE” tracks continue to fare well on the US iTunes sales chart.

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Over the past several hours, there have been three different number ones on the US iTunes sales chart.

The three songs do, however, have something in common: they are all from BTS’ new album “BE.”

Going into Sunday, release day focus track “Life Goes On” retained the #1 position that it first reached Friday morning. Fellow album track “Blue & Grey,” however, seized the throne Sunday morning.

“Stay,” another track from the album, quickly leapfrogged “Blue & Grey” to enjoy a stint at #1. “Blue & Grey” quickly returned to #1, however, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:30PM ET.

“Stay” is currently #2, and “Life Goes On” is #3.

The other “BE” tracks are also charting prominently: “Fly To My Room” is #5, “Dynamite” is #6, “Telepathy” is #8, “Dis-ease” is #10, and “Skit” is #19.

