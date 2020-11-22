BTS’ “Blue & Grey” Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; “Stay” Also Spent Time At #1

Over the past several hours, there have been three different number ones on the US iTunes sales chart.

The three songs do, however, have something in common: they are all from BTS’ new album “BE.”

Going into Sunday, release day focus track “Life Goes On” retained the #1 position that it first reached Friday morning. Fellow album track “Blue & Grey,” however, seized the throne Sunday morning.

“Stay,” another track from the album, quickly leapfrogged “Blue & Grey” to enjoy a stint at #1. “Blue & Grey” quickly returned to #1, however, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:30PM ET.

“Stay” is currently #2, and “Life Goes On” is #3.

The other “BE” tracks are also charting prominently: “Fly To My Room” is #5, “Dynamite” is #6, “Telepathy” is #8, “Dis-ease” is #10, and “Skit” is #19.