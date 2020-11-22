24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Reaches 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” predictably retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Played a whopping 20,126 times during the November 15-21 tracking period, “Mood” enjoys a fifth week as the #1 song. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 368 plays — and keeps “Mood” more than 3,000 spins ahead of the competition.
Up one place, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” grabs #2 with 17,097 spins (+1,737). Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” concurrently slides one spot to #3.
Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” holds the #4 position on this week’s chart, and Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises one spot to #5.
Loading…