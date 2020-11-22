in Music News

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Reaches 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Mood” keeps #1 with an impressive spin count.

Iann Dior & 24kGoldn - Mood video screen | Columbia

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” predictably retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played a whopping 20,126 times during the November 15-21 tracking period, “Mood” enjoys a fifth week as the #1 song. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 368 plays — and keeps “Mood” more than 3,000 spins ahead of the competition.

Up one place, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” grabs #2 with 17,097 spins (+1,737). Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” concurrently slides one spot to #3.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” holds the #4 position on this week’s chart, and Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” rises one spot to #5.

24kgoldnava maxchance the rappercharlie puthemileegabby barrettiann diorJustin Biebermoodsurf mesa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Reaches 10th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Reaches Top 5 At Pop Radio, Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid, Ariana Grande Songs Make Top 10