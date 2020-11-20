in TV News

Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas X Scheduled For December 2 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Aubrey Plaza will be supporting her new film “Black Bear.”

Two days before “Black Bear” launches, star Aubrey Plaza will appear for an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Newly released listings confirm Plaza for the December 2 edition of “Ellen.” The episode will also feature a chat with Lil Nas X, who recently released his new single “Holiday.”

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell (November 23), Ben Falcone (November 23), Jake Tapper (November 24), Tig Notaro (November 24), musical guest Dierks Bentley (November 24), Josh Duhamel & Olivia Munn (November 25), Alison Brie (November 30), Justin Bieber (December 1), and musical guest Russell Dickerson (December 1).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

