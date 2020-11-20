Aubrey Plaza, Lil Nas X Scheduled For December 2 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Two days before “Black Bear” launches, star Aubrey Plaza will appear for an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Newly released listings confirm Plaza for the December 2 edition of “Ellen.” The episode will also feature a chat with Lil Nas X, who recently released his new single “Holiday.”
Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell (November 23), Ben Falcone (November 23), Jake Tapper (November 24), Tig Notaro (November 24), musical guest Dierks Bentley (November 24), Josh Duhamel & Olivia Munn (November 25), Alison Brie (November 30), Justin Bieber (December 1), and musical guest Russell Dickerson (December 1).
All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.
Loading…