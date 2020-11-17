in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” Enters Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Following CMA Awards Performance

“More Than My Hometown” becomes Wallen’s fourth Top 20 hit.

THE 54TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - ÒThe 54th Annual CMA AwardsÓ, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker aired from NashvilleÕs Music City Center, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) MORGAN WALLEN

Ongoing marketplace interest, growing radio airplay, and a performance at the CMA Awards combine to send Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” into the Top 20 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Up four places, “More Than My Hometown” grabs #19 on the listing. The definitive US songs chart, the Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay.

In addition to posting another week of big sales numbers, “More Than My Hometown” reaches new peaks of #18 on Billboard Radio Songs and #27 on Billboard Streaming Songs.

“More Than My Hometown” follows “Whiskey Glasses” (#17 peak), “Chasin’ You” (#16 peak), and “7 Summers” (#6 peak) in becoming Wallen’s fourth Top 20 hit on the Hot 100.

more than my hometownmorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enters Top 15 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Barack Obama Added To November 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson No Longer Listed