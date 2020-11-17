Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” Enters Top 20 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Following CMA Awards Performance

Ongoing marketplace interest, growing radio airplay, and a performance at the CMA Awards combine to send Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” into the Top 20 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Up four places, “More Than My Hometown” grabs #19 on the listing. The definitive US songs chart, the Hot 100 ranks songs from all genres based on sales, streams, and radio airplay.

In addition to posting another week of big sales numbers, “More Than My Hometown” reaches new peaks of #18 on Billboard Radio Songs and #27 on Billboard Streaming Songs.

“More Than My Hometown” follows “Whiskey Glasses” (#17 peak), “Chasin’ You” (#16 peak), and “7 Summers” (#6 peak) in becoming Wallen’s fourth Top 20 hit on the Hot 100.