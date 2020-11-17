Barack Obama Added To November 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson No Longer Listed

Over the weekend, ABC announced that Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson and Zac Brown Band would be appearing on the November 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

ABC just issued updated listings for the episode, and only one of those names is still set to appear.

Zac Brown Band is still set to perform on the episode, but Stewart and Tyson are no longer listed as guests. ABC has not yet confirmed potential make-updates for their appearance.

Appearing in their stead will be former US President Barack Obama. Complete listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 16

1. Ryan Phillippe (“Big Sky”) 2. David Cross (“The Dark Divide”) 3. Musical Guest Wallows

Tuesday, Nov. 17

1. People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2. Alison Brie (“Happiest Season”) 3. Musical Guest G-Eazy ft. Blackbear

Wednesday, Nov. 18

1. Goldie Hawn (“The Christmas Chronicles 2”) 2. Alex Winter (“Zappa”) 3. Musical Guest Beabadoobee

Thursday, Nov. 19

1. President Barack Obama (“A Promised Land”) 2. Musical Guest Zac Brown Band

Friday, Nov. 20

TBD