Barack Obama Added To November 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson No Longer Listed

ABC has confirmed a new lineup for Thursday’s “Kimmel.”

The guests for Thursday, November 12, included Ellen Pompeo ("Grey's Anatomy") and Chris Stapleton ("Starting Over").

Over the weekend, ABC announced that Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson and Zac Brown Band would be appearing on the November 19 “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

ABC just issued updated listings for the episode, and only one of those names is still set to appear.

Zac Brown Band is still set to perform on the episode, but Stewart and Tyson are no longer listed as guests. ABC has not yet confirmed potential make-updates for their appearance.

Appearing in their stead will be former US President Barack Obama. Complete listings follow:

Monday, Nov. 16

1. Ryan Phillippe (“Big Sky”) 2. David Cross (“The Dark Divide”) 3. Musical Guest Wallows

Tuesday, Nov. 17

1. People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2. Alison Brie (“Happiest Season”) 3. Musical Guest G-Eazy ft. Blackbear

Wednesday, Nov. 18

1. Goldie Hawn (“The Christmas Chronicles 2”) 2. Alex Winter (“Zappa”) 3. Musical Guest Beabadoobee

Thursday, Nov. 19

1. President Barack Obama (“A Promised Land”) 2. Musical Guest Zac Brown Band

Friday, Nov. 20

TBD

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

