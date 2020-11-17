in Music News

“Map Of The Soul: 7” Becomes BTS’ Second Platinum Album In The United States

BTS previously reached the million mark with “Love Yourself: Answer.”

BTS in ON | BigHit Entertainment

As the world eagerly awaits the November 20 release of “BE,” good news emerges regarding the previous BTS album.

According to the RIAA, BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” has attained platinum status in the United States.

The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams. An impressive achievement in any circumstance, the award is particularly notable that “MOTS: 7” launched earlier this year.

The album follows “Love Yourself: Answer” as BTS’ second platinum-certified album in the US. The superstar group also holds a gold honor (500,000 units) for “Map Of The Soul: Persona.”

Among other successful and fan-adored tracks, “Map Of The Soul: 7” includes the hit single “ON.” The song peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, at time ranking as the group’s highest-ranking hit in the US.

btsmap of the soul: 7

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend,” Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Added By New York’s Z100

Internet Money, Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV To Perform “Lemonade” On November 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”