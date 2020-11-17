“Map Of The Soul: 7” Becomes BTS’ Second Platinum Album In The United States

As the world eagerly awaits the November 20 release of “BE,” good news emerges regarding the previous BTS album.

According to the RIAA, BTS’ “Map Of The Soul: 7” has attained platinum status in the United States.

The award signifies 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams. An impressive achievement in any circumstance, the award is particularly notable that “MOTS: 7” launched earlier this year.

The album follows “Love Yourself: Answer” as BTS’ second platinum-certified album in the US. The superstar group also holds a gold honor (500,000 units) for “Map Of The Soul: Persona.”

Among other successful and fan-adored tracks, “Map Of The Soul: 7” includes the hit single “ON.” The song peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, at time ranking as the group’s highest-ranking hit in the US.