Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart Despite Late-Week Arrival

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” arrived at mid-day on Thursday, November 12. It, therefore, arrived on the final day of the sales and streaming tracking period — and on the fourth day of the radio tracking period.

Despite that reality, the song still earned enough activity to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Therefore I Am” specifically starts at #94 on the all-genre chart. It becomes the artist’s 20th career Hot 100 entry.

Next week’s Hot 100 will account for the song’s first full week in the market. Given its strength on the sales, streaming and radio fronts, it should have no trouble soaring into the chart’s upper reaches.