Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Poses Backstage At People’s Choice Awards; “Never Have I Ever” Won For Comedy Series (Special Look)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attended the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

2020 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of "Never Have I Ever", The Comedy Show of 2020, backstage during the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 15, 2020 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment)

Acclaimed Netflix comedy “Never Have I Ever” won the E! People’s Choice Award for “The Comedy Show of 2020” during Sunday’s ceremony.

Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and co-creator Mindy Kaling accepted the award during the event, which took place at Barker Hangar.

“Never Have I Ever” was also up for two other trophies – “The Show of 2020” and “The Bingeworthy Show of 2020.”

In conjunction with Sunday’s event, Ramakrishnan posted for backstage photos with her trophy. E! made those photos available as part of a media gallery, and highlights from said gallery follow:

2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — In this image released on November 15, (L-R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling of “Never Have I Ever”, The Comedy Show of 2020, accept the award onstage for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment)
