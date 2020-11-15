Special Look: Addison Rae Arrives At 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

Last month, Addison Rae appeared as a presenter at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Sunday, she presented at another awards show. The actress and social media sensation handed out a trophy at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Not simply an impartial participant in the ceremony, Addison also entered the show as a nominee for Top Social Star.

In conjunction with the broadcast, E! issued a red carpet photo. Said photo follows.

Hosted by Demi Lovato, the show commenced from Barker Hangar at 9PM ET.