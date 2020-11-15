Special Look: Addison Rae Arrives At 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

2020 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- In this image released on November 15, Addison Rae arrives at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment)
Last month, Addison Rae appeared as a presenter at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Sunday, she presented at another awards show. The actress and social media sensation handed out a trophy at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.
Not simply an impartial participant in the ceremony, Addison also entered the show as a nominee for Top Social Star.
In conjunction with the broadcast, E! issued a red carpet photo. Said photo follows.
Hosted by Demi Lovato, the show commenced from Barker Hangar at 9PM ET.
