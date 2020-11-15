in TV News

Special Look: Addison Rae Arrives At 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

Addison Rae is presenting at Sunday’s show.

2020 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- In this image released on November 15, Addison Rae arrives at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment)

Last month, Addison Rae appeared as a presenter at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Sunday, she presented at another awards show. The actress and social media sensation handed out a trophy at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Not simply an impartial participant in the ceremony, Addison also entered the show as a nominee for Top Social Star.

In conjunction with the broadcast, E! issued a red carpet photo. Said photo follows.

Hosted by Demi Lovato, the show commenced from Barker Hangar at 9PM ET.

2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Addison Rae backstage during the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 15, 2020 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment)
2020 E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — In this image released on November 15, Addison Rae speaks onstage for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and on broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

