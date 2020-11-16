in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends 4th Week As #1 Song In America

“Mood” retains its place atop the Billboard Hot 100.

24kGoldn in Mood | Video screen | Columbia

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” predictably keeps top honors on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song spends a fourth non-consecutive week as the #1 song in America. In continued with its overall Hot 100 dominance, “Mood” rises to #1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs Chart while retaining its lead on Radio Songs. The smash hit concurrently rises to #2 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

A recently released remix with Justin Bieber and J BALVIN provided a boost, but as it did not contribute more charts points than the original, they do not receive formal Billboard credit.

Ariana Grande’s “positions” stays at #2 on this week’s chart, while Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” jumps two spots to a new peak of #3.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” descends one spot to #4, and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” slides one rung to #5.

