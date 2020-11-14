in TV News

Post Malone Talks About Playing Beer Pong With Drake & Patrick Mahomes, Then Plays Every Drinking Game Ever On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch)

Post Malone was an interview guest on Friday’s “Tonight Show.”

Post Malone vs. Jimmy Fallon on 11/13/20 Tonight Show | Screengrab | NBC

To support his new Messenger Watch Together series “Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League,” Post Malone appeared on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

After catching up with Fallon on his current living situation, Post shared some stories about playing other celebrities in beer pong. He revealed that he after losing to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he had to get tattoos of the Kansas City Chiefs logo and their autographs.

Referencing some other celebrity matchups, Post Malone confirms that Kevin Durant uses his long wingspan to get an edge. Drake, on the other hand, is simply not good.

Following the discussion, Post and Jimmy Fallon competed in “Every Drinking Game Ever.”

Videos of both segments follow:

jimmy fallonpost malonethe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Anya Taylor-Joy Talks About Chess, Crushing On Peter Pan, Learning English From “Harry Potter” On “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Watch Now)