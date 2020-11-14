Post Malone Talks About Playing Beer Pong With Drake & Patrick Mahomes, Then Plays Every Drinking Game Ever On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch)

To support his new Messenger Watch Together series “Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League,” Post Malone appeared on Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

After catching up with Fallon on his current living situation, Post shared some stories about playing other celebrities in beer pong. He revealed that he after losing to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he had to get tattoos of the Kansas City Chiefs logo and their autographs.

Referencing some other celebrity matchups, Post Malone confirms that Kevin Durant uses his long wingspan to get an edge. Drake, on the other hand, is simply not good.

Following the discussion, Post and Jimmy Fallon competed in “Every Drinking Game Ever.”

Videos of both segments follow: