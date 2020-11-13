in TV News

Anya Taylor-Joy Talks About Chess, Crushing On Peter Pan, Learning English From “Harry Potter” On “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Watch Now)

The star of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” appeared on Friday’s “Kelly.”

Friday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” featured an appearance by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The actress, who is currently filming a movie in Belfast, appeared via remote video. She appeared in support of her critically acclaimed new Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit,” but the show was certainly not the sole focus.

Anya also talked about learning English while reading “Harry Potter,” before addressing her childhood (and still ongoing) crush on the Peter Pan character. Given the chess theme of “The Queen’s Gambit,” she also talked about her competitive nature when playing games.

Anya’s role in the 2020 adaptation of “Emma” came into focus during the beginning and end of the interview.

Filmed in advance, the episode hit the broadcast airwaves Friday afternoon. In-studio guest Zachary Quinto hung around for the conversation with Anya, and the video follows:

