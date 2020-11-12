in Music News, New Music

Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Claims #1 On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits

The new Billie Eilish single leads the way on iTunes.

Billie Eilish - therefore I am promo image | Via @billieeilish on Twitter

Billie Eilish released her new single “Therefore I Am” at mid-day Thursday.

By Thursday evening, the single was the fastest-selling song on the US iTunes store.

Indeed, “Therefore I Am” is #1 on the listing as of press time at 6:30PM ET Thursday night. It seized the throne from Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours,” which reached #1 on the heels of the acts’ CMA Awards performance.

“Therefore I Am” is also certain to make an early impact on Spotify. Eilish already has a proven track record on Spotify, and the song will receive a further benefit from its #1 position on the Today’s Top Hits playlist.

