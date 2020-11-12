in TV News

Sarah Paulson, Henry Golding Scheduled For Interviews On November 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature a performance by Car Seat Headrest.

On the eve of release day for her new Hulu movie “Run,” actress Sarah Paulson will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Paulson as the lead interview guest for the November 19 “Tonight Show” episode. The broadcast will also feature a chat with actor Henry Golding.

Car Seat Headrest will then close the episode with a musical performance. Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1353A

Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A

Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A

Tuesday, November 17: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show 1356A

Wednesday, November 18: Guests include Dan Levy, Michael J. Fox and musical guest Julia Michaels. Show 1357A

Thursday, November 19: Guests include Sarah Paulson, Henry Golding and musical guest Car Seat Headrest. Show 1358A

