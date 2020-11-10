in TV News

Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin, Dierks Bentley Scheduled For November 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show” will keep rolling next week.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0883 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Dierks Bentley performs "Burning Man" on June 13, 2018 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

The 2020-21 season of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will continue with original installments next week.

The Tuesday, November 17 episode will feature interviews with Whoopi Goldberg and Emma Corrin. Corrin’s appearance will air two days after “The Crown” kicks off its new season.

Country star Dierks Bentley will close the episode with a musical performance.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, November 10: Guests include Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Gus Dapperton. Show 1351A

Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A

Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1353A

Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A

Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A

Tuesday, November 17: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show 1356A

dierks bentleyemma corrinjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showwhoopi goldberg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ashnikko’s “Daisy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

First Look: Anya Taylor-Joy, Zachary Quinto, Brandy Clark Appear On November 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”