Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin, Dierks Bentley Scheduled For November 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The 2020-21 season of NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will continue with original installments next week.
The Tuesday, November 17 episode will feature interviews with Whoopi Goldberg and Emma Corrin. Corrin’s appearance will air two days after “The Crown” kicks off its new season.
Country star Dierks Bentley will close the episode with a musical performance.
Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:
Tuesday, November 10: Guests include Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and musical guest Gus Dapperton. Show 1351A
Wednesday, November 11: Guests include Michael Strahan, Brené Brown and musical guest Patty Smyth. Show 1352A
Thursday, November 12: Guests include James Spader, Chris Paul and musical guest 21 Savage x Metro Boomin. Show 1353A
Friday, November 13: Guests include Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and musical guest 2 Chainz. Show 1354A
Monday, November 16: Guests include Chance The Rapper, Erin Andrews and musical guest G Herbo x Chance The Rapper. Show 1355A
Tuesday, November 17: Guests include Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Corrin and musical guest Dierks Bentley. Show 1356A
