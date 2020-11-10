in TV News

First Look: Anya Taylor-Joy, Zachary Quinto, Brandy Clark Appear On November 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Queen’s Gambit” star appears via video; Quinto and Clark are in the studio.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4041 -- Pictured: (l-r) Zachary Quinto, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

As a top Netflix performer over the past few weeks, “The Queen’s Gambit” has already ample buzz. That does not, however, mean it cannot generate more.

As previously reported, star Anya Taylor-Joy will be supporting the show on the November 12 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and November 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The latter has already released first-look photos from the episode.

The photos reveal that Anya will be appearing via video. The episode will additionally feature an in-studio chat with Zachary Quinto and an in-studio performance by Brandy Clark. Official listings are also advertising Kimberly Schlapman for an appearance, but the Little Big Town member does not appear in the taping photos.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

