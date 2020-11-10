in Music News

Ashnikko’s “Daisy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Daisy” earns the top spot on this week’s add board.

Ashnikko by Vasso Vu, courtesy of Warner Records Publicity

Ashnikko’s buzzy single “Daisy” received a healthy amount of support in conjunction with this week’s pop radio impact.

Picked up by 24 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Daisy” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Each added by 23 stations, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” and Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawai” tie for second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” follows in fourth with 19 pickups.

A playlist pickup for 18 new stations, Harry Styles’ “Golden” earns fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (6th-most), Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (7th-most), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” (8th-most), G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear)” (9th-most, tie), Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” (9th-most, tie), Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (9th-most, tie), Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (9th-most, tie), and Marshmello & Imanbek’s “Too Much (featuring Usher)” (9th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

