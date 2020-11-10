Ashnikko’s “Daisy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Ashnikko’s buzzy single “Daisy” received a healthy amount of support in conjunction with this week’s pop radio impact.
Picked up by 24 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Daisy” ranks as the format’s most added song.
Each added by 23 stations, Ariana Grande’s “34+35” and Maluma & The Weeknd’s “Hawai” tie for second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” follows in fourth with 19 pickups.
A playlist pickup for 18 new stations, Harry Styles’ “Golden” earns fifth place.
This week’s other notable pop radio options: Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (6th-most), Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” (7th-most), Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” (8th-most), G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear)” (9th-most, tie), Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” (9th-most, tie), Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (9th-most, tie), Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (9th-most, tie), and Marshmello & Imanbek’s “Too Much (featuring Usher)” (9th-most, tie).
