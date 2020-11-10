TWICE’s “I Can’t Stop Me” Reaches New Peaks On Billboard Global 200 & Excluding US Charts

Following its abbreviated first week in the market, TWICE’s “I Can’t Stop Me” debuted at #20 on the Billboard Global Excluding US Chart and #35 on the overall Billboard Global 200.

Following its first full week, the sublime pop track moves even higher.

“I Can’t Stop Me” ascends to #16 on the Excluding US chart, while vaulting to #31 on the Global 200.

“I Can’t Stop Me” appears on TWICE’s new album “Eyes wide open.” Said album debuted at #8 on last week’s Billboard World Albums Chart, while taking #4 on last week’s Heatseekers Albums listing.