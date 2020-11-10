K/DA’s “More” With Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine Claims #1 On Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart

Virtual girl group K/DA scores a third #1 hit on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

After debuting at #2 on last week’s chart, the group’s “More” rises to #1 this week. The track formally credits Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE**, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine.

K/DA previously grabbed #1 with “POP / STARS,” which also involved Beer, (G)I-DLE, and Burns. It subsequently topped the chart with “The Baddest,” credited to (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller & Wolftyla.

In addition to ruling the World Digital Song Sales chart, “More” makes Billboard’s new global song charts, scoring #93 on the Global Excluding US listing and #125 on the Global 200.

“More” and “The Baddest” are two of the five tracks on the group’s new EP “All Out.”

**Note: The song specifically features vocals from (G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Soyeon, but the track formally credits the overall group.