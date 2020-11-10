in Music News, New Music

BTS Reveals Track List, Digital Cover For New Album “BE,” Arriving November 20

The group will perform “Life Goes On” at that weekend’s AMAs.

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

BTS’ “BE (Deluxe Edition),” one of 2020’s most anticipated albums, will be arriving in just ten days.

Ahead of the November 20 release, the group has shared an official track listing for the new release. The group members handwrote the eight song titles that appear in the newly released image.

Along with releasing the track list, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment also shared the digital cover for the new album.

Featured in full below, the list of tracks includes the chart-topping phenomenon “Dynamite” as well as the next official single “Life Goes On.” BTS will perform “Life Goes On” at the American Music Awards on 2020.

1. Life Goes On
2. Fly To My Room
3. Blue & Grey
4. Skit
5. Telepathy
6. Dis-ease
7. Stay
8. Dynamite

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

