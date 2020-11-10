Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby Performing At American Music Awards

As the November 22 American Music Awards ceremony draws near, ABC and dick clark productions have announced a new wave of performers for the show.

According to an official press release, the ceremony will feature performances by Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, and Lil Baby. The press release provides teasers for each AMA moment:

— “The secret details of Shawn Mendes’ world premiere performance will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage”

— “Megan Thee Stallion will give fans an exhilarating performance of an unrevealed track in her AMAs debut”

— “This year’s AMAs highlights the undeniable crossover of Latin music with a special performance from Bad Bunny and rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez”

— “Lil Baby makes his AMA debut performing his hit record “Emotionally Scarred” live for the first time”

The aforementioned performers join a lineup that also includes BTS and Dua Lipa. More performers will surely be announced in the coming days.

Taraji P. Henson will host his year’s ceremony, which will air at 8PM ET on November 22. The broadcast will emanate from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.