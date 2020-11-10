LP Scheduled To Perform On November 17 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

In early 2016, LP delivered a fantastic rendition of “Lost On You” on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” In a testament to the buzz, an article covering the performance went onto be one of Headline Planet’s most-viewed articles for that year.

Next week, the singer-songwriter will deliver another “Late Night With Seth Meyers” performance.

LP is set to perform “The One That You Love” on the Tuesday, November 17 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Hugh Laurie and Rachel Bloom. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, November 17: Guests Hugh Laurie (Roadkill), Rachel Bloom (I Wanna Be Where The Normal People Are) and musical guest LP (Single: “The One That You Love”). Valerie Franco sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1068A.