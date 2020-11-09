Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Dua Lipa’s latest single “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” continues to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.
Picked up by 15 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Levitating” tops this week’s Hot AC add board.
With 11 adds each, Ariana Grande’s “positions” and Harry Styles’ “Golden” share second place this week. Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” takes fourth place with 10 pickups.
A playlist pickup for 9 new stations, Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” grabs fifth place on the Mediabase add board.
This week’s other notable Hot AC options: 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” (6th-most), Bastille’s “Survivin'” (7th-most, tie), Lukas Graham’s “Share That Love (featuring G-Eazy)” (7th-most, tie), Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” (9th-most, tie), LANY’s “If This Is The Last Time” (9th-most, tie), Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” (9th-most, tie), and Banners’ “Someone To You” (9th-most, tie).
Loading…