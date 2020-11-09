in Music News

Every Track From Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Five Appear In Top 40

All tracks from Ariana Grande’s new album are charting on Billboard.

Ariana Grande’s chart-topping album “Positions” includes fourteen tracks. Each one appears on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100.

As previously reported, lead single “positions” grabs #2 on this week’s edition of the listing. The song debuted at #1 on last week’s chart.

“34+35,” which is also being promoted as a proper radio single, arrives at #8 on this week’s Hot 100. Three other tracks make the Top 40: “motive (featuring Doja Cat)” at #32, “off the table (featuring The Weeknd)” at #35, and “pov” at #40.

The balance of the tracks appear as follows:

43) just like magci
47) shut up
49) nasty
52) safety net ft. Ty Dolla $ign
63) six thirty
65) my hair
70) obvious
71) west side
75) love language

ariana grandepositions

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

