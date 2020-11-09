Every Track From Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Makes Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Five Appear In Top 40

Ariana Grande’s chart-topping album “Positions” includes fourteen tracks. Each one appears on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100.

As previously reported, lead single “positions” grabs #2 on this week’s edition of the listing. The song debuted at #1 on last week’s chart.

“34+35,” which is also being promoted as a proper radio single, arrives at #8 on this week’s Hot 100. Three other tracks make the Top 40: “motive (featuring Doja Cat)” at #32, “off the table (featuring The Weeknd)” at #35, and “pov” at #40.

The balance of the tracks appear as follows:

43) just like magci

47) shut up

49) nasty

52) safety net ft. Ty Dolla $ign

63) six thirty

65) my hair

70) obvious

71) west side

75) love language