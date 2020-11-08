in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Harry Styles’ “Golden,” Bebe & Doja’s “Baby, I’m Jealous” Top 25

“Lonely,” Golden,” and “Baby, I’m Jealous” ascend at pop radio.

Jacob Tremblay in Lonely | UMG

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 7,719 times during the November 1-7 tracking period, “Lonely” rises one spot to #20. The Bieber-Blanco collaboration received 5,346 spins during the November 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 943 spins.

— As “Lonely” hits the Top 20, Harry Styles’ “Golden” and Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” hit the Top 25.

Up five places, “Golden” grabs #22 with 4,257 tracking week spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,711 plays, representing the week’s #2 airplay gain (below only that of Ariana Grande’s “positions”).

A two-place rise brings “Baby, I’m Jealous” to #24. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 3,158 (+578).

baby i'm jealousbebe rexhabenny blancodoja catgoldenharry stylesJustin Bieberlonely

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Ariana Grande’s “positions” Joins Top 15

Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, Salem Ilese Songs Top 40