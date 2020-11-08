Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Ariana Grande’s “positions” Joins Top 15

Ava Max’s surging “Kings & Queens” makes another big move on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially enters the chart’s Top 5.

Played 14,056 times during the November 1-7 tracking period, “Kings & Queens” jumps three spots to #4. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a massive 1,608 plays.

Only two songs enjoyed bigger airplay gains this week. One of those is Ariana Grande’s “positions,” which rises three spots to #15.

“Positions” received 7,719 spin during the November 1-7 tracking period, reflecting a format-leading increase of 1,985.

(The week’s #2 gainer is Harry Styles’ “Golden,” which added 1,711 spins en route to a jump inside the Top 25).