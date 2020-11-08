in Music News

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Ariana Grande’s “positions” Joins Top 15

“Kings & Queens” and “positions” are among this week’s big movers.

Ava Max by Brian Ziff | Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Ava Max’s surging “Kings & Queens” makes another big move on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially enters the chart’s Top 5.

Played 14,056 times during the November 1-7 tracking period, “Kings & Queens” jumps three spots to #4. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a massive 1,608 plays.

Only two songs enjoyed bigger airplay gains this week. One of those is Ariana Grande’s “positions,” which rises three spots to #15.

“Positions” received 7,719 spin during the November 1-7 tracking period, reflecting a format-leading increase of 1,985.

(The week’s #2 gainer is Harry Styles’ “Golden,” which added 1,711 spins en route to a jump inside the Top 25).

ariana grandeava maxkings & queenspositions

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Pop Smoke, 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch’s “The Woo” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Harry Styles’ “Golden,” Bebe & Doja’s “Baby, I’m Jealous” Top 25