Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, Salem Ilese Songs Top 40

“Take You Dancing,” “my ex’s best friend,” “34+35,” and “mad at disney” rise at pop radio.

Jason Derulo in Take You Dancing | Video screen | Warner/Atlantic

Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” and Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Ariana Grande’s “34+35” and Salem Ilese’s “mad at disney” concurrently reach the Top 40.

Played 2,651 times during the November 1-7 tracking period (+621), “Take You Dancing” climbs six places to #27.

“My ex’s best friend” concurrently enjoys a four-place rise to #28. The collaboration received 2,532 spins (+414).

Below last week’s chart at #45, “34+35” makes this week’s Top 40 at #33. The song received 1,994 tracking period plays (+1,510).

“mad at disney” meanwhile rises one place to make its chart debut at #40. The Salem Ilese track posted a tracking period play count of 964 (+54).

