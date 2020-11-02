in Music News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Earns 4x Platinum Certification For “You’re Welcome”

Jordan Fisher’s version of “You’re Welcome” concurrently went gold.

You're Welcome - Video Screenshot | Disney/Vevo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a force across so many facets of the entertainment industry, just earned a new multi-platinum song certification in the United States.

According to the RIAA, Johnson’s “You’re Welcome” attained 4x platinum status on October 29, 2020. The award signifies 4 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“You’re Welcome” appears on the soundtrack to Disney’s “Moana.” Three other “Moana” songs also received new certifications on October 29:

Auli’i Cravalho & Rachel House’s “I Am Moana” went platinum (1 million units)
Olivia Foa’i’s “Tulou Tagaloa” went gold (500,000 units)
Jordan Fisher’s version of “You’re Welcome” went gold (500,000 units)

