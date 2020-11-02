in TV News

Clayton Kershaw Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The Dodgers pitcher is a guest on Monday’s edition of “Ellen.”

Clayton Kershaw on Ellen | YouTube Cover | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/EllenTV

This past Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Monday, the MLB superstar makes a daytime talk show appearance.

Kershaw appears for a remote interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He discusses the Dodgers’ recent World Series win, as well as his future with the franchise.

The interview airs as part of an episode that also features Sacha Baron Cohen and Sarah Cooper.

Monday’s “Ellen” will air this afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. Ahead of the airing, you can watch a video of the Clayton Kershaw interview:

