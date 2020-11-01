in TV News

Sacha Baron Cohen Discusses “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Sacha Baron Cohen is a guest on Monday’s “Ellen.”

Sacha Baron Cohen appears via video on 11/2/20 Ellen | Video screen via Michael Rozman/WarnerBros/EllenTV

As his “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” continues to generate considerable buzz, comedian and filmmaker Sacha Baron Cohen makes a remote appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing for an interview on Monday’s episode, Cohen naturally discusses the new movie. The conversation pays specific focus to the event at which Cohen (as Borat) attempted to impersonate Donald Trump.

Cohen additionally discusses his experience living in Ellen’s guest house.

Monday’s “Ellen,” which will also feature Sarah Cooper and Clayton Kershaw, will air Monday afternoon. Ahead of the broadcast, enjoy a video of the Cohen interview:

