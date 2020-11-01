Saweetie’s “Tap In,” Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” Make Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart,

A former urban radio #1 and a former dance radio #1 officially vault into the Top 25 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Saweetie’s “Tap In,” the former hit, ascends two places to #24. “Head & Heart,” the latter success story, enjoys a five-place leap to #25.
“Tap In” received 2,702 pop plays during the October 25-31 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 34 spins.
“Head & Heart” concurrently posted a tracking period play count of 2,587. The figure reflects a week-over-week gain of 434 plays.
