Saweetie’s “Tap In,” Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” Make Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart,

The singles continue to rise on the pop chart.

Saweetie - Tap In Cover | Warner Records

A former urban radio #1 and a former dance radio #1 officially vault into the Top 25 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Saweetie’s “Tap In,” the former hit, ascends two places to #24. “Head & Heart,” the latter success story, enjoys a five-place leap to #25.

“Tap In” received 2,702 pop plays during the October 25-31 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 34 spins.

“Head & Heart” concurrently posted a tracking period play count of 2,587. The figure reflects a week-over-week gain of 434 plays.

