Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous,” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat),” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” rise again on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The three songs join the Top 30 on this week’s listing.
Up eight places, “Baby, I’m Jealous” earns #26 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 2,580 spins during the October 25-31 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 816.
Credited with 2,546 spins (+1,421), “Golden” jumps twelve places to #27.
“you broke me first” concurrently ascends two spots to #30. The Tate McRae breakthrough received 2,200 plays (+168).
