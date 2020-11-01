in Music News

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous,” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

The three songs continue their gains.

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat in Baby, I'm Jealous | Video screen | Warner Records

Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat),” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” rise again on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The three songs join the Top 30 on this week’s listing.

Up eight places, “Baby, I’m Jealous” earns #26 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 2,580 spins during the October 25-31 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 816.

Credited with 2,546 spins (+1,421), “Golden” jumps twelve places to #27.

“you broke me first” concurrently ascends two spots to #30. The Tate McRae breakthrough received 2,200 plays (+168).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

