Illenium & Annika Wells’ “Nightlight” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Illenium’s “Nightlight (featuring Annika Wells)” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Up one place, “Nightlight” grabs #1 on the strength of its 475 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by a strong 128 spins.

“Nightlight” is the most recent collaboration between Illenium and vocalist Annika Wells, who previously worked together on “Sad Songs” and “Crawl Outta Love.”

Credited with 399 spins during the October 25-31 tracking period (+68), David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” rises one spot to #2. Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us,” last week’s leader, falls to #3 this week.

Arty, Audien & Ellee Duke’s “Craving” rises three places to #4 on this week’s listing. Steve Aoki & Frank Walker’s “Imagine (featuring AJ Mitchell)” spends another week in the #5 position.