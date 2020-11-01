in Music News

Illenium & Annika Wells’ “Nightlight” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

The song takes over the #1 spot at dance radio.

Illenium - Press Photo courtesy of 12Tone Music Group

Illenium’s “Nightlight (featuring Annika Wells)” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Up one place, “Nightlight” grabs #1 on the strength of its 475 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by a strong 128 spins.

“Nightlight” is the most recent collaboration between Illenium and vocalist Annika Wells, who previously worked together on “Sad Songs” and “Crawl Outta Love.”

Credited with 399 spins during the October 25-31 tracking period (+68), David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” rises one spot to #2. Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us,” last week’s leader, falls to #3 this week.

Arty, Audien & Ellee Duke’s “Craving” rises three places to #4 on this week’s listing. Steve Aoki & Frank Walker’s “Imagine (featuring AJ Mitchell)” spends another week in the #5 position.

aj mitchellanabel englundannika wellsartyaudiendavid guettaelle dukefrank walkerilleniumnightlightsiasteve aoki

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

