Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“Everywhere But On” improves to #1 on the country chart.

Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #4 last week, seizes the throne from Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Everywhere But On” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 25-31 tracking period.

“Everywhere But On” follows “Prayed For You” as Stell’s second country radio #1.

The closest competition comes from Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To,” which rises one spot to #2. Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” jumps two spots to #3, as Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” drops two places to #4.

The aforementioned “Some Girls” slips to #5 this week.

