Dave Chappelle Confirmed As Host For November 7 “Saturday Night Live” Episode

Chappelle will again host the post-election edition of “SNL.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Dave Chappelle" Episode 1710 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jarobi White and Q-Tip of musical guest A Tribe Called Quest pose with host Dave Chappelle (center) on November 10, 2016 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

The US Presidential Election will take place this Tuesday, November 3.

Iconic variety series “Saturday Night Live” will air its first response to the election on Saturday, November 7.

That episode – the show’s sixth consecutive new installment – will feature Dave Chappelle as host. The comedian, notably, also hosted the first post-election episode in 2016.

NBC has not yet announced a musical guest for the November 7 “SNL” broadcast.

Currently underway, this week’s episode features former “SNL” writer John Mulaney celebrating his fourth stint as host. The Strokes are performing as the night’s musical guests. “SNL” is currently in its 46th season.

