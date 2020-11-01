Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” Reclaims #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart As Halloween Buzz Fades

After spending most of its first week atop the US iTunes sales chart, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” fell to #2 on Halloween Saturday. Befitting the celebration, Boris Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” moved into the top spot.

As the Halloween buzz began to fade on Sunday, “Forever After All” recaptured the throne.

The Luke Combs hit is back at #1 on the all-genre chart as of press time at 2PM ET Sunday.

In addition to achieving iTunes dominance, “Forever After All” broke country-genre records on Apple Music and Spotify during its first week. Per a Luke Combs Twitter message, the song is set to debut at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (presumably behind Ariana Grande’s new hit “positions”).