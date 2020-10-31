First Look: Jon Bon Jovi, Melissa Etheridge Appear Via Video On November 2 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” kicks off a new week of originals with appearances by two incredibly successful music industry veterans.

Jon Bon Jovi and Melissa Etheridge both make remote appearances on the broadcast.

In recognition of the Jon Bon Jovi appearance, Kelly also performs his band’s hit “It’s My Life.” Cory Churko and Sheila E join Clarkson for the “Kelly-Oke” cover.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air on the afternoon of November 2. Check local listings for the specific broadcast time in your market.

For now, enjoy photos from the recent taping: