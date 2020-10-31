in Music News

TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” Debuts At #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, #6 On Global YouTube Songs Chart

“I CAN’T STOP ME” fares well in its abbreviated first week.

TWICE - I CAN'T STOP ME video screen | JYP Entertainment

It may not have launched until the fourth day of the October 23-29 tracking period, but TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME” still makes a big splash on this week’s key YouTube charts.

Credited with 36.5 million tracking period views, the video arrives at #2 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. Only Ariana Grande’s “positions” enjoyed a bigger week on the platform.

“I CAN’T STOP ME” meanwhile starts at #6 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total streams on the video and all other official/eligible uploads. “I CAN’T STOP ME” amassed 43.3 million such streams.

In conjunction with the release of “I CAN’T STOP ME” (and its entire new “Eyes wide open” album), the group re-enters the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #26.

i can't stop metwice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BTS’ “Dynamite” Stays #1 On Songs Chart

Harry Styles’ “Golden” Earns #6 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Top 15 Ranking On Songs Chart; Harry Also Re-Enters Artists Chart