Harry Styles’ “Golden” Earns #6 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Top 15 Ranking On Songs Chart; Harry Also Re-Enters Artists Chart

Harry Styles’ “Golden” makes a splash on YouTube.

The new music video for Harry Styles’ “Golden” enjoyed an unsurprisingly successful week on YouTube.

Despite the mid-week release, “Golden” managed to rack up 26.6 million video views during the October 23-29 tracking period. The count slots “Golden” at #6 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

With all official/eligible uploads included, the new “Fine Line” single amassed 29.4 million tracking period YouTube streams. The figure yields a #15 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Benefiting from the new video release – and ongoing interest in his other hits – Styles registered 71.5 million tracking period streams on YouTube. With that count, he re-enters the platform’s Global YouTube Artists Chart at #40.

