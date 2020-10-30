Sarah Silverman, Garth Brooks Scheduled To Guest Host Upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Episodes

Thus far this season, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has featured guest-hosting turns from Tiffany Haddish and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. In November, at least two more names will try their hand at hosting the daytime talk show.
According to new listings, Sarah Silverman will host the November 9 “Ellen.” Country icon Garth Brooks will handle hosting duties for the November 13 broadcast.
“Ellen” has not yet revealed the other (if any) celebrity guests set to appear on those episodes.
The upcoming “Ellen” guests that have been confirmed are as follows:
November 2 – Sacha Baron Cohen, Clayton Kershaw, Sarah Cooper
November 3 – Wanda Sykes
November 4 – Favorite Moments clip show
November 5 – Magic Johnson, musical guest 24kGoldn
November 6 – Lily Tomlin, Chelsea Handler
November 9 – Guest host Sarah Silverman
November 10 – Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo
November 11 – Usher
November 12 – Vince Vaughn, Mario Lopez
November 13 – Guest host Garth Brooks
Loading…