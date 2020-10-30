in Music News

Jonas Brothers’ “I Need You Christmas” Enters Top 3 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart (Update)

The new Jonas Brothers holiday song arrived Friday.

Jonas Brothers - I Need You Christmas | Cover | Republic Records

Update: Jonas Brothers’ “I Need You Christmas” continues its strong opening day on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 1:15PM ET Friday, it is up to #3 on the listing. Only Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” and Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” are selling at a faster pace.
Jonas Brothers’ new holiday original “I Need You Christmas” is off to a strong start on the US iTunes store.

The songs entered the Top 5 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart Friday morning. It sits at #5 as of press time at 10:45AM ET.

“I Need You Christmas” is the only new release presently in the Top 5. Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” and Ariana Grande’s “positions,” last week’s top sellers, respectively hold at #1 and #2. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” another standout from last week, is #3.

With Halloween approaching, Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers’ seasonal classic “Monster Mash” is up to #4.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

