Jonas Brothers’ “I Need You Christmas” Enters Top 3 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart (Update)

Update: Jonas Brothers’ “I Need You Christmas” continues its strong opening day on the US iTunes store.

As of press time at 1:15PM ET Friday, it is up to #3 on the listing. Only Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” and Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” are selling at a faster pace.

====

Jonas Brothers’ new holiday original “I Need You Christmas” is off to a strong start on the US iTunes store.

The songs entered the Top 5 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart Friday morning. It sits at #5 as of press time at 10:45AM ET.

“I Need You Christmas” is the only new release presently in the Top 5. Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” and Ariana Grande’s “positions,” last week’s top sellers, respectively hold at #1 and #2. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit,” another standout from last week, is #3.

With Halloween approaching, Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers’ seasonal classic “Monster Mash” is up to #4.